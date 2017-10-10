Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS Game 4 Postponed Until Wednesday Due to Rain

Game 4 of the NLDS between the Cubs and the Nationals was postponed because of rain and will now happen Wednesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 10, 2017

Tuesday's NLDS Game 4 between the Cubs and Nationals was postponed due to rain, MLB announced. The game will now take place Wednesday at 4:08 p.m. EST in Chicago.

The game was initially delayed because of the potential of incoming rain, but about an hour after making that decision, MLB met again and made the call to push the game back one day.

The Cubs lead the series 2-1 after picking up a 2-1 victory at Wrigley Field on Monday.

Tanner Roark of the Nationals and Jake Arrieta of the Cubs were scheduled to start Tuesday. If the Nationals are able to win Wednesday, Game 5 will still take place on Thursday.

The winner of this series will play the Dodgers in the NLCS which starts Saturday.

