In Game 2 of the ALCS, Carlos Correa hit a home run that got just over Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and ended up in the glove of a young Astros fan.

The fan, Carson Riley, was a 12-year-old who the world would learn had a tragic story leading up to the game. Four weeks prior to that Astros win, he lost his older brother in an ATV accident. Game 2 of the ALCS was the first family outing together since the fatal incident.

The Riley family got to witness a 2-1 Astros walk-off win, and the home run ball that Carson got to bring home was a point of controversy in the game.

It appeared that Carson might have reached his glove over the fence to try and catch the ball. Although he didn't catch it out the air and it appears the ball was out of the reach of Judge and would have landed in the stands anyway, that didn't stop the internet from speculating that he did play a role.

Well, before Game 3 of the World Series, Carson got to meet Correa, and the Astros shortstop thanked him for being in the right place at the right time.

"Thanks for that home run," Correa told Carson according to MLB.com. "I owe you one."

For the second straight game, Carlos Correa puts the Astros on the board first https://t.co/2nT1mn7S3s — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 14, 2017

Correa signed the ball for Carson and the Astros and team sponsor Academy Sports + Outdoors gave the Riley family tickets for Game 3 of the World Series.

If Correa is lucky, maybe Carson will have his back again before the series is over.

"It's really special," Correa said of meeting Carson. "He really helped me out big time on that homer. The kid was probably going through tough times, and to bring him a little joy and happiness, it means everything to me. That's what we're here for."