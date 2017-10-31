Joc Pederson strikes out a lot. He also hits home runs in the World Series a lot.

After the Dodgers took the lead with two runs in the sixth, Pederson gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning of Game 6 with his third home run of the Series. The 25-year-old skied a ball to left field that just keep carrying. Whether that's because of a slicker baseball or Pederson's power or something else is for you to decide.

YUNG JOC GOES POP AGAIN! @Dodgers take the 3-1 lead in the 7th. #WorldSeries https://t.co/xrtSt8KN6x — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2017

Pederson didn't hit a single home run to the opposite field during the regular season; he has now hit two oppo's in the World Series alone.