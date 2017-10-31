Watch: Joc Pederson Gives Dodgers 3-1 With His Third Home Run of World Series

Joc Pederson gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in Game 6 with his third home run of the World Series. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 31, 2017

Joc Pederson strikes out a lot. He also hits home runs in the World Series a lot. 

After the Dodgers took the lead with two runs in the sixth, Pederson gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning of Game 6 with his third home run of the Series. The 25-year-old skied a ball to left field that just keep carrying. Whether that's because of a slicker baseball or Pederson's power or something else is for you to decide. 

Pederson didn't hit a single home run to the opposite field during the regular season; he has now hit two oppo's in the World Series alone. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters