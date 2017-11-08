Red Sox Prospect Daniel Flores Dies At 17 Due to Complications From Cancer

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Daniel Flores was the Red Sox No. 5 prospect and was in Boston receiving cancer treatment.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 08, 2017

Boston Red Sox catching prospect Daniel Flores died Wednesday due to complications during treatment for his cancer, the team announced.

Flores, 17, signed with the Red Sox out of Venezuela in July with a $3.1 million signing bonus.

"Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel's tragic passing," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a statement. "To see the life of a young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel's family."

"Every member of our organization who got to know Daniel absolutely loved him," assistant general manager Eddie Romero said in a statement. "He was energetic, hard-working, and genuinely selfless, always with a smile on his face. He cared for his teammates and was a natural leader. ... Though with us for a short time, Daniel will always be a part of the Red Sox family."

