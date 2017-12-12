MLB Rumors: Phillies Interested in Machado, Britton

Here are the latest on MLB rumors, possible trade talks and free agency transactions.

By Scooby Axson
December 12, 2017

It has been a slow free agency period so far, but things are expected to pick up once the winter meetings take place this week in Orlando, Fla.

So far, the nine players who have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams have turned down the offer and there has been little movement between teams and the 166 players that have filed for free agency.

The biggest blockbuster in years has been completed as the New York Yankees finalized of a trade sending National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins to the Bronx.

The Marlins will get back second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers in the deal.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Phillies are interested in both Orioles closer Zach Britton and third baseman Manny Machado. (MASN)

• Free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer remains on the radar for the San Diego Padres (FanRag Sports)

• The Rockies are trying to add multiple relievers and are interested in Wade Davis. (The Athletic)

• The Mets, Rockies, Blue Jays and Mariners are among those interested in right fielder Jay Bruce. (FanRag Sports)

• The Oakland A's could shop second baseman Jed Lowrie. (San Francisco Chronicle)

• The Rockies remain interested in re-signing first baseman Mark Reynolds. (FanRag Sports)

• The Miami Marlins are pushing Marcel Ozuna, saying he will be easier to trade than teammate Christian Yelich. (The Athletic)

