With "Houston Strong" written on the sides, the Astros unveiled and awarded their 2018 World Series rings Tuesday.

The Astros beat the Dodgers 5–1 in Game 7 to complete a remarkable postseason run and win its first World Series title in franchise history.

Houston's lone World Series appearance prior to this season came in 2005, when they were swept by the White Sox.

Watch LIVE as the #Astros World Champions ring is unveiled and presented to the team! https://t.co/rF8UGin2TS — Houston Astros (@astros) April 3, 2018

The team revealed the rings on Twitter.

56 years in the making.



Introducing the #Astros World Champions ring! pic.twitter.com/lI4cO87AG8 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 3, 2018

Fans even have a chance to get their hands on a limited edition championship ring through a raffle.

"But how do I get a ring?"



The #AstrosFoundation is raffling off a limited edition World Champions ring! All proceeds go towards the Foundation. https://t.co/EMNpmupBcB pic.twitter.com/TGuIlaHFng — Houston Astros (@astros) April 4, 2018

