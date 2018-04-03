Watch: Astros Awarded 2017 World Series Rings

The Astros beat the Dodgers 5–1 in Game 7 to win its first World Series title in franchise history.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 03, 2018

With "Houston Strong" written on the sides, the Astros unveiled and awarded their 2018 World Series rings Tuesday.

The Astros beat the Dodgers 5–1 in Game 7 to complete a remarkable postseason run and win its first World Series title in franchise history.

Houston's lone World Series appearance prior to this season came in 2005, when they were swept by the White Sox. 

The team revealed the rings on Twitter. 

Fans even have a chance to get their hands on a limited edition championship ring through a raffle. 

The Astros are playing the Orioles. 

