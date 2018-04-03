The Astros beat the Dodgers 5–1 in Game 7 to win its first World Series title in franchise history.
With "Houston Strong" written on the sides, the Astros unveiled and awarded their 2018 World Series rings Tuesday.
Houston's lone World Series appearance prior to this season came in 2005, when they were swept by the White Sox.
Watch LIVE as the #Astros World Champions ring is unveiled and presented to the team!
SQUAD.
The team revealed the rings on Twitter.
56 years in the making.
Introducing the #Astros World Champions ring!
Those details.
Fans even have a chance to get their hands on a limited edition championship ring through a raffle.
"But how do I get a ring?"
The #AstrosFoundation is raffling off a limited edition World Champions ring! All proceeds go towards the Foundation.
