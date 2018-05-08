The Padres' Travis Jankowski broke up Jeremy Hellickson's perfect game for the Nationals with a single to center Tuesday night.

Hellickson was perfect through six innings before Jankowski's hit in the bottom of the seventh. Washington righthanded pitcher Ryan Madson took over with two outs in the inning, and got out of a runners on second-and-third situation.

Hellickson also added an RBI on a two-out double in the top of the seventh, giving the Nationals a 3–0 lead.

The right-hander finished eight strikeouts and two hits. He threw 91 pitches, 59 of which are strikes.

The 31-year-old has a 2.28 ERA and is 0–0 on the season.

James Paxton already pitched a no-hitter for the Mariners earlier Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

The Padres were no-hit by the Dodgers last week.

