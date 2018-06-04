Oklahoma Quarterback Kyler Murray Drafted by A's With No. 9 Pick

Kyler Murray is one of three quarterbacks on Oklahoma's roster who has thrown a pass in a game.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 04, 2018

Oklahoma outfielder Kyler Murray was selected by the Oakland A's with the No. 9 pick in the MLB draft Monday.

On top of playing baseball, Murray is also one of five quarterbacks on Oklahoma's football roster going into next season. He has the most in-game experience of the group thanks in large part due to his time at Texas A&M before he transferred to the Sooners.

Murray is expected to be Oklahoma's starting quarterback, and coach Lincoln Riley has previously talked about how he expects him to be with the team next season. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports Murray is expected to remain at Oklahoma and is open to signing with Oakland if he is allowed to still play football at Oklahoma.

Murray will have an interesting decision to make considering his slot value at No. 9 is $4,761,500.

This season for Oklahoma's baseball team, Murray is hitting .296 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)