The Dodgers will activate closer Kenley Jansen from the disabled list before Monday's game against the Cardinals, Jansen told reporters.

The three-time All-Star has not pitched for Los Angeles since Aug. 7 and has been on the DL since Aug. 10 to get treatment for an irregular heartbeat. Jansen went to the hospital prior to a game against the Rockies on Aug. 9 to address the irregular heartbeat, an issue that sent him to the hospital in 2011 and 2012, and led to surgery in 2012.

When it was first reported that Jansen was going to the DL, he was expected to miss about a month. Last week, Jansen told reporters that he would have a follow up appointment with his cardiologist on Aug. 20 to see when he could play again. His return is imminent, but Jansen still expects to need an offseason heart procedure similar to the one he had in 2012.

He doesn't anticipate any further issues this season as long as he stays hydrated.

Entering Monday, Jansen was second in the NL in saves with 32 in 38 opportunities. The Dodgers entered the day at 67-58, two games behind the Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West and 1 1/2 games behind the Rockies and Brewers for the second wild card spot.