Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen Returning From Disabled List Monday

Kenley Jansen was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 10.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 20, 2018

The Dodgers will activate closer Kenley Jansen from the disabled list before Monday's game against the Cardinals, Jansen told reporters.

The three-time All-Star has not pitched for Los Angeles since Aug. 7 and has been on the DL since Aug. 10 to get treatment for an irregular heartbeat. Jansen went to the hospital prior to a game against the Rockies on Aug. 9 to address the irregular heartbeat, an issue that sent him to the hospital in 2011 and 2012, and led to surgery in 2012.

When it was first reported that Jansen was going to the DL, he was expected to miss about a month. Last week, Jansen told reporters that he would have a follow up appointment with his cardiologist on Aug. 20 to see when he could play again. His return is imminent, but Jansen still expects to need an offseason heart procedure similar to the one he had in 2012.

He doesn't anticipate any further issues this season as long as he stays hydrated.

Entering Monday, Jansen was second in the NL in saves with 32 in 38 opportunities. The Dodgers entered the day at 67-58, two games behind the Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West and 1 1/2 games behind the Rockies and Brewers for the second wild card spot.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)