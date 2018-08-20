Report: Nats GM Mike Rizzo, Reliever Shawn Kelley Almost Fought Before Trade

Kelley's frustration with a three-run homer he gave up in a 25-4 win rubbed his teammates and general manager the wrong way.

By Kaelen Jones
August 20, 2018

 Washington National general manager Mike Rizzo and Kelley nearly got into a physical confrontation inside the team's cluhouse, according to the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes.

"The argument became heated, including raised voices, and eventually it almost became physical, according to people familiar with the exchange," Janes wrote. "Adam Eaton got between the two of them and separated them before things could advance further, but Rizzo’s frustration was not isolated."

Following Rizzo and Kelley's encounter, Kelley was also confronted by pitchers Max Scherzer and Ryan Madson, who expressed their displeasure with Kelley's action on the mound.

Kelley was designated for assignment and traded to the Oakland Athletics. The hot run by the A's has catapulted them into contention with the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West. Kelley has yet to allow a run through four appearances with the A's in 3 1/3 innings.

Washington's season has not gone according to plan. The Nationals entered Monday 6 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. A team many tabbed as a potential World Series contender was struggling by early July. Now, in August, it seems their chances are further dwindling.

However, aside from deliberation over what the club should have done with star outfielder Bryce Harper, the emergence of teenage rookie phenom Juan Soto, and beef between Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer, the incident that prompted reliever's Shawn Kelley's abrupt release is one of the Nats' most defining moments of the campaign.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)