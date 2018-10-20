Astros' Jose Altuve Undergoes Right Knee Surgery, Expected to Be Ready for Spring Training

The Astros announced second baseman Jose Altuve underwent right knee surgery on Friday. He's expected to recover by spring training.

By Kaelen Jones
October 20, 2018

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent right knee surgery on Friday, Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Saturday.

The Astros expect Altuve to make a full recovery and be ready to return by spring training. The six-time All-Star originally suffered a right knee injury against the Rockies on July 25. He subsequently missed 21 games due to the ailment, which Houston described as "right knee discomfort."

Altuve reaggravated the injury during Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS against the Red Sox. Altuve served as a designated hitter in Games 3-5 of the series, which Houston lost 4-1. Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Altuve would have been placed on the disabled list had they been playing in the regular season.

Altuve, the 2017 American League Most Valuable Player, hit .316 wtih 13 homers and 61 RBIs in 137 games this season. However, after returning from the disabled list in August, he batted .276 with four home runs and 15 RBIs over his final 127 regular season at-bats. He batted .286 during the ALDS vs. the Indians and .250 in the ALCS vs. the Red Sox.

Last offseason, the 28-year-old Altuve signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension.

