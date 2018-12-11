Report: Orioles GM Mike Elias Calls Hiring of Cubs Bench Coach Brandon Hyde as Manager 'Premature'

Hyde has been coaching in the majors since 2010.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 11, 2018

Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias denied the reported hire of Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as the team's next manager, according to Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun.   

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Orioles had selected Hyde was their new manager. The New York Post's Joel Sherman first reported the news on Tuesday.

"I will say very clearly it's a premature report," Elias said.

Hyde, 45, has been coaching in the big leagues since 2010 and has been with Chicago since 2013. Hyde played four years with the White Sox from 1997-2000 before joining the Marlins organization as a manager in 2005 with the Class-A affiliate Greensboro Grasshoppers.

In 2009, Hyde served as the manager of the Double-A Jacksonville Suns and led the team to a Southern League title. Hyde joined the Braves in 2010 as an interim bench coach before earning the full-time role in 2011.

The Orioles dismissed manager Buck Showalter and general manager Dan Duquette after the season and hired former Astros executive Mike Elias to run the front office in November. Elias reportedly interviewed five other candidates for the manager job in addition to Hyde, including Nationals bench coach Chip Hale; Diamondbacks director of player development Mike Bell; Mariners bench coach Manny Acta; the Royals' Pedro Grifol; and Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond.

Neither team has yet to confirm the hiring.

 

