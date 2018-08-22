Yankees-Red Sox in London, Albert Pujols's Return to St. Louis Highlight 2019 Schedule

The Yankees and Red Sox will face off in London and Albert Pujols will return to St. Louis next season.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 22, 2018

Occasional Friday off days were just one of the many notable tidbits from the 2019 schedule, which was released Wednesday.

The season will start March 20 when the Mariners and A's play in Tokyo for the Opening Series. The traditional Open Day featuring all 30 clubs will take place March 28, which will be the earliest Opening Day in MLB history, excluding special season openers abroad.

The All-Star Game will be July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland and there will only be three games taking place the first day of the MLB draft, June 3. The Interleague matchups for next season will feature the NL West vs. the AL East, the NL East vs. the AL Central and the NL Central vs. the AL West.

Check out some of the key dates on the MLB calendar below.

• Mariners vs. A's Opening Series in Tokyo (March 20-21)

• Opening Day (March 28)

• First day of MLB draft (June 3)

• Yankees at Blue Jays on the anniversary of the first game played at the Rogers Centre—formerly known as the SkyDome—30 years prior in 1989 (June 5)

• Tigers at Royals in Omaha, Neb. to start the College World Series (June 13)

• Angels at Cardinals in Albert Pujols's first games back in St. Louis (June 21-23)

• Yankees vs. Red Sox in London (June 29-30)

• All-Star Break in Cleveland (July 8-9)

• Dodgers at Red Sox (July 12-14)

• Cubs at Pirates in Williamsport, Pa. for the Little League Classic (Aug. 18)

• Yankees at Dodgers (Aug. 23-25)

• Yankees at Rangers for the final series at Globe Life Park in Arlington (Sept. 27-29)

You can check out the entire 2019 schedule here.

