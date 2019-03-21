Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Thursday after the Opening Series against the A's in Japan.

Suzuki received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Tokyo Dome as he exited the game in the eighth inning. Several of his teammates met Ichiro at the dugout to hug him, including Ken Griffey Jr. and Yusei Kikuchi, who cried over his idol's departure.

After the game, tributes to Ichiro began pouring in on social media. Hall of Famers Griffey and Edgar Martinez said they are looking forward to Ichiro hopefully joining them in Cooperstown in the future.

Griffey on Ichiro: "His retirement is bittersweet, but I need another member to the Hall of Fame so I am looking forward to that. I got one this year and now I just have to wait a few more years for my other guy to get there.” — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) March 21, 2019

Congratulations to Ichiro for an incredible carrier, it was an honor to be his teammate and to witness his dedication, professionalism and discipline . Now, HOF next! @Mariners https://t.co/gehNKWS74R — Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) March 21, 2019

Ichiro - we started as rookies together and we’re going out together. Always admired the way you approached the game and the great teammate you were to me and so many others. Thank you for everything you’ve done. HOF pic.twitter.com/YVqClYsDrV — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) March 21, 2019

Quite the legacy will be left behind 🙌 #ThanksIchiro pic.twitter.com/2sbuQsc2MO — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 21, 2019

おめでとう, Ichiro.



It was an honor and a pleasure. 🙏 #MLB開幕戦 pic.twitter.com/FEwgAy1nLE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 21, 2019

I will tell stories about this day for years to come. Ichiro, thank you for everything you taught me about how to be a professional. Your legacy will live on forever. #🐐 pic.twitter.com/7eRpBkHTYz — Ryon Healy (@rchealy25) March 21, 2019

We know it's not our sport, but Ichiro's greatness needs to be recognized. Congratulations on an amazing career, and best of luck in your next chapter. 🐐🇯🇵⚾️🔝#ThanksIchiro pic.twitter.com/FshnzEAkro — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) March 21, 2019

Ichiro thought it was absolutely hilarious to call Jeter “Sanderson”. He’d chuckle in his locker for a good 2 min every time. What a beauty he is. Oh and a lot of hits too — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) March 21, 2019

After he transitioned to a front office role last year, Sports Illustrated's Jack Dickey commemorated Ichiro's brilliant career. The Mariners star retires as one of the premier hitters in MLB history. He is one of two players with 3,000 hits beginning in their age-27 season, joining all-time hit leader Pete Rose. Ichiro holds the single-season hits record, recording 262 hits in 2004 to beat George Sisler's 84-year record.