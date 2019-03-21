Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez Share Ichiro Suzuki Memories After Retirement Announcement

Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Thursday.

By Jenna West
March 21, 2019

Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Thursday after the Opening Series against the A's in Japan.

Suzuki received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Tokyo Dome as he exited the game in the eighth inning. Several of his teammates met Ichiro at the dugout to hug him, including Ken Griffey Jr. and Yusei Kikuchi, who cried over his idol's departure.

After the game, tributes to Ichiro began pouring in on social media. Hall of Famers Griffey and Edgar Martinez said they are looking forward to Ichiro hopefully joining them in Cooperstown in the future.

After he transitioned to a front office role last year, Sports Illustrated's Jack Dickey commemorated Ichiro's brilliant career. The Mariners star retires as one of the premier hitters in MLB history. He is one of two players with 3,000 hits beginning in their age-27 season, joining all-time hit leader Pete Rose. Ichiro holds the single-season hits record, recording 262 hits in 2004 to beat George Sisler's 84-year record.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message