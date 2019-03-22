Congratulations poured in from around the world after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement two weeks ago, but perhaps none was more exciting for the couple than this. Not only did former president Barack Obama send his well wishes to A-Rod and J-Lo, he did so in the form of a handwritten letter.

“Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement,” Obama wrote. “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”

Though Obama and Rodriguez are friendly now, that wasn’t always the case. In February 2009, shortly after Sports Illustrated reported that Rodriguez had tested positive for steroids, Obama called Rodriguez’s eventual PED admission “depressing news” that “tarnishes an entire era” of baseball.

Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in February 2017 and have been quite public with their relationship, frequently attending award shows together. A-Rod reportedly proposed during a trip with Lopez to the Bahamas.