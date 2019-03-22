A-Rod and J-Lo Got a Handwritten Letter From Barack Obama After Their Engagement

President Obama congratulated Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez on their engagement with a personal touch.

By Dan Gartland
March 22, 2019

Congratulations poured in from around the world after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement two weeks ago, but perhaps none was more exciting for the couple than this. Not only did former president Barack Obama send his well wishes to A-Rod and J-Lo, he did so in the form of a handwritten letter. 

View this post on Instagram

This means the world to us. #44

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

“Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement,” Obama wrote. “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”

Though Obama and Rodriguez are friendly now, that wasn’t always the case. In February 2009, shortly after Sports Illustrated reported that Rodriguez had tested positive for steroids, Obama called Rodriguez’s eventual PED admission “depressing news” that “tarnishes an entire era” of baseball. 

Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in February 2017 and have been quite public with their relationship, frequently attending award shows together. A-Rod reportedly proposed during a trip with Lopez to the Bahamas. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message