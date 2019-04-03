Watch: Manny Machado Hits First Home Run With Padres

The All-Star third baseman ripped his first dinger since signing a megadeal with the Padres this past offseason.

By Kaelen Jones
April 03, 2019

The Manny Machado era is officially off and running in San Diego. The Padres third baseman launched his first home run of the season on Wednesday, ripping a two-run dinger off Diamondbacks reliever Matt Andriese during the seventh inning.

Machado signed with San Diego this past offseason, agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million contract. The deal marked the biggest free-agent contract in MLB history, which was later bested by Bryce Harper's contract with the Phillies and Mike Trout's deal with the Angels.

Machado, 26, spent the first six-plus years of his career with the Orioles, who traded him to the Dodgers midseason last year. The Padres mark the third different club he's played with.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message