The All-Star third baseman ripped his first dinger since signing a megadeal with the Padres this past offseason.
The Manny Machado era is officially off and running in San Diego. The Padres third baseman launched his first home run of the season on Wednesday, ripping a two-run dinger off Diamondbacks reliever Matt Andriese during the seventh inning.
Manny Machado mashes his first home run with the Padres
Machado signed with San Diego this past offseason, agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million contract. The deal marked the biggest free-agent contract in MLB history, which was later bested by Bryce Harper's contract with the Phillies and Mike Trout's deal with the Angels.
Machado, 26, spent the first six-plus years of his career with the Orioles, who traded him to the Dodgers midseason last year. The Padres mark the third different club he's played with.