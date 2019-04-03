The Manny Machado era is officially off and running in San Diego. The Padres third baseman launched his first home run of the season on Wednesday, ripping a two-run dinger off Diamondbacks reliever Matt Andriese during the seventh inning.

Machado signed with San Diego this past offseason, agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million contract. The deal marked the biggest free-agent contract in MLB history, which was later bested by Bryce Harper's contract with the Phillies and Mike Trout's deal with the Angels.

Machado, 26, spent the first six-plus years of his career with the Orioles, who traded him to the Dodgers midseason last year. The Padres mark the third different club he's played with.