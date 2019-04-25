59-Year-Old Orioles Fan Gets Tattoo Honoring Chris Davis Amid Slump

Cheryl Doyle, 59, decided that she was going to get a tattoo honoring Chris Davis because she didn't "like the way they've been treating him."

By Kaelen Jones
April 25, 2019

Sports fans are notoriously—and sometimes uncompromisingly loyal—to their favorite teams and players. But there are likely few fans in the world more loyal than Cheryl Doyle.

Doyle, 59, recently got her first tattoo, which is even more surprising considering she had been against her own children getting them. To make matters even more baffling, Doyle's decision to get inked up, like many others, was somewhat spontaneous. She told Yahoo Sports' Mike Oz that she was driving when she stopped in a Denton, Md., tattoo parlor and asked for a Baltimore Orioles tattoo with first baseman Chris Davis's No. 19.

Davis set a major-league hitless record earlier this month when we had 54 straight at-bats without recording a hit. It wasn't until April 13 against the Red Sox, when the slugger ripped a two-run single off Rick Porcello, that he ended the infamous drought.

Doyle apparently had enough of people criticizing Davis, who once led the American League with 47 home runs in 2015.

"People have short memories," Doyle told Yahoo Sports. "They don’t remember how good he once was. How dare they boo him.

"I just love Chris Davis, always have, and don’t like the way they’ve been treating him."

Doyle's son, Harrison, shared a photo of her tattoo and it began making the rounds on Twitter. The Orioles even caught wind of the photo and told Yahoo that they would be sending Doyle an autographed picture and ball. Davis apparently appreciated it, too.

Perhaps unabashed loyalty can go a long way after all.

MLB

