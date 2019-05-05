What’s one of the surest signs that we are fully into the rhythm of another baseball season? The absence of five-game weeks. For the first time all season, every team is playing at least six games this week. Spring stubbornly refuses to break all the way through in certain parts of the country, but the regular flow of the baseball calendar has officially taken root.

Let’s turn our attention to the week at hand with a special focus on these 10 players.

Pitchers to Watch

Anthony DeSclafani, Reds

DeSclafani is on a tear of late, allowing one run on nine hits and five walks with 20 strikeouts in his last 17 2/3 innings, a stretch spanning three starts. He’s leaning on his fastball and knuckle-curve more this season than he has in previous years, and the change in usage is paying dividends. His fastball has a whiff rate of 11.6%, while the knuckle-curve is getting empty swings 16.9% of the time. DeSclafani is scheduled for two starts this week, both of which will come against the Giants.

Noah Syndergaard, Mets

Syndergaard absolutely dominated the Reds in his last outing, one of the best starts across the majors this season. He tossed a shutout, striking out 10, walking one and allowing four hits in a 1-0 Mets win. What’s more, he was responsible for the team’s only run, belting a solo shot off Tyler Mahle in the third inning. It was as single-handed as a baseball win could possibly be. Syndergaard’s velocity has been on point all season, but his results through April were terrible.

If one start can turn around an entire season, though, he just had it. He’ll make one start this week, facing the tough Padres lineup on Tuesday in San Diego.

Chris Paddack, Padres

Speaking of the Padres, Paddack will take the ball against Jacob deGrom in the first game of that series. The 23-year-old rookie has been excellent all season, pitching to a 1.91 ERA and MLB-leading 0.70 WHIP with 35 strikeouts against nine walks in 33 innings. Paddack has been dominating all year with mostly a four-seam/changeup combo, mixing in his curveball for good effect 10.5% of the time. The changeup has a whiff rate near 20%, while Paddack is getting hitters to swing and miss at his four-seamer 12.2% of the time. Monday’s start against the Mets is his only scheduled outing of the week.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

Stroman had his first bad start of the season in his last trip to the mound, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Angels. Before that, he had four quality starts in six outings, and his two misses were hardly his fault. He came up one out shy of a quality start in his second outing of the year, then was done in by his defense two starts later, allowing three unearned runs in four innings. Stroman is enjoying bounceback season, racking up a 2.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 41 innings. He’ll take the ball twice this week, facing the Twins on Monday and the White Sox over the weekend.

Blake Snell, Rays

Snell has been knocked around in his last two starts, both of which came against the Royals, not exactly one of the league’s most intimidating lineups. They tagged him for a total of 10 runs—nine earned—on 11 hits, including two homers, in 6 1/3 innings. What’s worse, Snell had just five strikeouts in the two outings, equal to the number of walks he issued. He hadn’t showed any warning signs before falling victim to the Royals twice so, for now, we can take this as a blip on the radar. Snell draws the Diamondbacks on Monday and Yankees on Saturday.

Hitters to Watch

Eduardo Escobar, 3B/SS, Diamondbacks

We’ve written quite a bit about Christian Walker this season, a late-bloomer who is taking full advantage of Jake Lamb’s injury and grabbing the first-base job in Arizona by the reins. With Walker playing as well as he is, it’s likely he sticks at first when Lamb returns. Lamb came up as a third baseman, but he might be out of luck across the diamond, as well, because of Escobar’s play. The 30-year-old is hitting .303/.377/.541 with six homers, nine doubles and 19 RBI in 138 plate appearances on the year. After the way he hit last year, splitting his time between the Twins and Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo is going to be just as hard-pressed to turn away from him as he is with Walker.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

It took Arenado a while to get going this season, but the cream always rises to the top. He has six homers and 15 RBI in his last 12 games, going 19-for-52 in that time. Before the hot streak, he was hitting .259/.319/.412 in 94 plate appearances. Now he’s up to .299/.338/.577 in 148 plate appearances.

Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox

Abreu had a 10-game hitting streak snapped last Thursday, though he still drew a walk in that game. He went 21-for-44 with three homers, six doubles and 20 RBI during the streak, raising his slash line to .292/.362/.531 in the process. He bounced back Saturday after a couple hitless games in a row, going 2-for-4 with a homer and two knocked in. Abreu is slashing .285/.360/.528 with seven homers, nine doubles and 32 RBI this season.

The Cardinals Outfield Rotation

The Cardinals have a problem. It’s a good problem for them, but a terrible one for fantasy owners. Marcell Ozuna, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez are all swinging the bat well, but there aren’t enough spots to play all of them in the everyday lineup. With Ozuna locked into the lineup in left field, Mike Shildt has to do what he can to find enough time for Bader, Fowler and Martinez in the remaining two outfield spots. First base was an option for Martinez last year, but that’s no longer on the table with Paul Goldschmidt doing his usual thing. Pay close attention to how Shildt deploys Bader, Fowler and Martinez this week. There could be some hidden fantasy value to be found.

Michael Chavis, 2B/3B, Red Sox

Chavis entered this season as a top-85 prospect according to both Baseball America and MLB.com. The Red Sox promoted him after he hit .250/.354/.600 with four homers in 48 plate appearances at Triple-A Pawtucket, and he has not disappointed. Through XX plate appearances, the 23-year-old is hitting .354/.446/.771 with six homers and 13 RBI in 58 plate appearances. What’s more, since getting the call on April 19, Chavis has started 13 of 14 games, all but the day of his promotion.

Pitchers scheduled to make two starts this week (Alphabetical order by team)

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Taylor Clarke, Arizona Diamondbacks

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves

Andrew Cashner, Baltimore Orioles

Hector Velasquez, Boston Red Sox

Cole Hamels, Chicago Cubs

Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs

Ivan Nova, Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

Anthony DeSclafani, Cincinnati Reds

Tyler Mahle, Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians

Jefry Rodriguez, Cleveland Indians

Antonio Senzatela, Colorado Rockies

Daniel Norris, Detroit Tigers

Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

Collin McHugh, Houston Astros

Jakob Junis, Kansas City Royals

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

Hyun-jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Caleb Smith, Miami Marlins

Jhoulys Chacin, Milwaukee Brewers

Martin Perez, Minnesota Twins

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

CC Sabathia, New York Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

Aaron Brooks, Oakland A’s

Vince Velasquez, Philadelphia Phillies

Steven Brault, Pittsburgh Pirates

Felix Hernandez, Seattle Mariners

Marco Gonzales, Seattle Mariners

Drew Pomeranz, San Francisco Giants

Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

Dakota Hudson, St. Louis Cardinals

Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

Adrian Sampson, Texas Rangers

Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

Teams playing seven games: Diamondbacks, Braves, Cubs, White Sox, Reds, Indians, Tigers, Astros, Dodgers, Marlins, Twins, Yankees, Mariners, Giants, Cardinals, Nationals

Teams playing six games: Orioles, Red Sox, Rockies, Royals, Angels, Brewers, Mets, A’s, Phillies, Pirates, Padres, Rays, Rangers, Blue Jays