Ron Darling took a leave of absence from the SNY Mets broadcast in April to undergo surgery to remove a mass from his chest. On Monday, he announced he was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer.

"My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so," Darling's statement reads. "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support."

Darling pitched 13 years in MLB and spent almost nine of those with the Mets. He was an All-Star in 1985 and helped New York win the 1986 World Series. Darling has been with SNY since 2006 and has won three Emmys for his work.

Fellow SNY broadcaster Keith Hernandez offered his support to Darling.

My heart goes out to Ron Darling. I know that Ron will beat this insidious disease. I’m heartened to hear that his doctors are very optimistic for a full recovery. I will stop at my church this day and light a candle for Ron and his entire family. I look forward to RJ’s return — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) May 6, 2019

Darling has recently been in the news for alleging former teammate Lenny Dykstra made racist comments during the 1986 World Series.

In Darling's new book, 108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns, and the Darnest Characters from My Time in the Game, he claimed Dykstra shouted racial slurs at Red Sox pitcher Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd. Dykstra sued Darling for libel and defamation over the claims made in the book.