Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season for violating the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced on Friday.

According to the release, Herrera's unpaid suspension will cover 85 regular season games and any postseason games the Phillies may appear in. Herrera has agreed not to appeal the ruling and will participate in a "confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program" to address his violations.

Herrera was arrested over suspicion of domestic battery at an Atlantic City, New Jersey casino on May 27 after an incident with his 20-year-old girlfriend. Officers said they found the woman with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted" by Herrera. Major League Baseball placed the outfielder on administrative leave after his arrest. Herrera's domestic violence charges were dropped on Wednesday after his girlfriend chose not to proceed with the case.

"The Phillies fully support the decision by the Commissioner's Office to suspend Odúbel Herrera for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence Policy," the Phillies said in a statement on Friday. "All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable, and we unequivocally support Baseball's collective efforts to prevent domestic abuse. We are encouraged by Odúbel's acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately."

Herrera is in his fifth season with the Phillies and appeared in 39 games before his arrest, hitting .222 in 2019 with one home run in 126 at-bats. He is under contract for at least the next two seasons.