Yankees Fans Storm Team's Twitter Account to Call Out GM Brian Cashman

The trade deadline came and went and the Yankees didn't make a big move. Fans were not pleased.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 31, 2019

Wednesday was the MLB trade deadline and a lot of people in New York were ready to see the Yankees add another big piece to help the squad chase title No. 28.

However, when 4 p.m. ET came and went, the Yankees hadn't made a major move to help their declining pitching staff as some pitchers got traded. Particularly Zack Greinke, who ended up with the Astros, one of New York's biggest competitors for the AL pennant this season.

So when the team decided to announce the acquisition of Alfredo Garcia, fans took to Twitter to let the Yankees know they should have done more.

But it wasn't all bad news at the deadline for the Yankees as the Red Sox didn't make any major deals either.

At least they still lead the AL East.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message