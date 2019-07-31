Wednesday was the MLB trade deadline and a lot of people in New York were ready to see the Yankees add another big piece to help the squad chase title No. 28.

However, when 4 p.m. ET came and went, the Yankees hadn't made a major move to help their declining pitching staff as some pitchers got traded. Particularly Zack Greinke, who ended up with the Astros, one of New York's biggest competitors for the AL pennant this season.

So when the team decided to announce the acquisition of Alfredo Garcia, fans took to Twitter to let the Yankees know they should have done more.

Fire Cashman... — Gleyber Torres SZN (68-39) (@Its_Gleyber_Day) July 31, 2019

MEANWHILE THE ASTROS GET ZACK GREINKE AND THAT BALD HEADED PRICK OF A GM MISSES OUT ON CORBIN KEUCHEL STROMAN BAUER & GREENE!!!!! — NEW YORK SAVAGES (68-39) (@judgemania99) July 31, 2019

When you google this guy he doesn’t even come up.... — John Gifas (@Gifas24) July 31, 2019

r u kidding me — Matt Levine (@matthewlevine28) July 31, 2019

That’s a dinner not a pitcher — 🅱️ig 🅱️enny 🅱️oomstick (@DingDongsAllDay) July 31, 2019

Is this supposed to mean anything? You FAILED to put this team over the top. Can’t wait for another early exit in October. pic.twitter.com/mPB3E95lcd — . (@tommy_703) July 31, 2019

But it wasn't all bad news at the deadline for the Yankees as the Red Sox didn't make any major deals either.

Dombrowski admitted not having a realistic chance to win the division played a big part in his decision not to make a deal. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 31, 2019

At least they still lead the AL East.