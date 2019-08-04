A female fan was struck in the head by a Willie Calhoun line drive at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, in the Rangers' 9-4 win over the Tigers on Sunday.

The fan was seated in the 25th row down the right-field when she was struck in the first inning.

Calhoun waited for a few minutes and watched as the fan was attended to at her seat before returning to the batter's box.

The fan eventually walked out of the seating area accompanied by stadium personnel and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.