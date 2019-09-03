The Nationals went into rally mode on Tuesday night to keep their playoff hopes alive in an 11-10 walk-off win against the Mets at Nationals Park.

Washington entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 10–4 before Trea Turner got the scoring action going with an RBI double to deep right field that brought Victor Robles home for the first run of the inning. Turner would score on Anthony Rendon's single to left field to cut the Mets' lead to 10–6.

Juan Soto later singled to load the bases with Asdrubal Cabrera on third and Rendon at second to put pressure on the Mets, who removed reliever Luis Avilan for Edwin Diaz. Ryan Zimmerman doubled to deep right field, allowing Cabrera and Rendon to score.

Still trailing 10–8, Kurt Suzuki played hero for the night by sending a three-run homer 400 feet over the left-field wall to complete the Nationals' walk-off win.

With their incredible ninth-inning rally, the Nationals solidified their four-game lead over the Cubs (74–63) for the first National League wild-card spot. Washington improved to a 78–59 record, while the Mets (70–68) slipped in the hunt for the second wild-card berth at 4.5 games behind Chicago.