Hall of Fame Legend Carl Yastrzemski Throws First Pitch to Grandson Mike at Fenway Park

From one Yaz to another.

By Jenna West
September 18, 2019

Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Wednesday night to his grandson Mike, a rookie outfielder for the Giants.

The heartfelt moment came ahead of the second contest in the three-game series between the Red Sox and Giants. Carl received a standing ovation as he headed toward the mound and later hugged Mike after delivering the ceremonial pitch.

On Tuesday, Mike made his Fenway debut with his grandfather in attendance. The younger Yastrzemski also received a standing ovation during his first at-bat and added to the special night by homering to put the Giants up 5–1 over the Red Sox in the fourth inning. San Francisco went on to beat Boston 7–6 after 15 frames.

Mike was drafted by the Orioles in 2013 and made his major league debut this season on May 25 following a trade to the Giants.

Carl, now 80, played 23 seasons for the Red Sox and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, an 18-time All-Star during his career and the Triple Crown winner in his MVP season in 1967.

Before Tuesday's game, Carl said seeing his grandson play at Fenway would mean as much to him as anything he did in his own career.

"The only way that I can compare it to anything would be if I compare to the '67 season," the elder Yastrzemski said. "That's what it means to me, him being here. It'll be the first time 'Yastrzemski' will be announced on the field since '83."

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message