Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park on Wednesday night to his grandson Mike, a rookie outfielder for the Giants.

The heartfelt moment came ahead of the second contest in the three-game series between the Red Sox and Giants. Carl received a standing ovation as he headed toward the mound and later hugged Mike after delivering the ceremonial pitch.

On Tuesday, Mike made his Fenway debut with his grandfather in attendance. The younger Yastrzemski also received a standing ovation during his first at-bat and added to the special night by homering to put the Giants up 5–1 over the Red Sox in the fourth inning. San Francisco went on to beat Boston 7–6 after 15 frames.

Carl Yastrzemski threw the first pitch tonight at Fenway Park to his grandson, Mike Yastrzemski ❤️



Mike was drafted by the Orioles in 2013 and made his major league debut this season on May 25 following a trade to the Giants.

Carl, now 80, played 23 seasons for the Red Sox and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, an 18-time All-Star during his career and the Triple Crown winner in his MVP season in 1967.

Before Tuesday's game, Carl said seeing his grandson play at Fenway would mean as much to him as anything he did in his own career.

"The only way that I can compare it to anything would be if I compare to the '67 season," the elder Yastrzemski said. "That's what it means to me, him being here. It'll be the first time 'Yastrzemski' will be announced on the field since '83."