The Mets have reached an agreement with outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to restructure his contract down from the $29.5 million he's set to make in 2020, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

A source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, who was the first to report on the agreement, that the reduction in Cespedes' contract is "significant."

The change to Cespedes's contract is a settlement following the injuries sustained on his ranch last May. Sherman reports MLB, the players' union, the Mets and Cespedes were a part of the resolution. The 34-year-old outfielder was reportedly facing the possibility of the Mets trying to void his contract.

In July 2018, Cespedes underwent surgery on both of his heels, which cut his season short. He was still on the injured list while recovering from the surgeries when he fell at his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and suffered multiple ankle fractures last summer.

Cespedes signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Mets after the 2016 season but has only played 119 games since. He missed the entire 2019 season.

According to DiComo, the Mets intend for Cespedes to play in 2020.