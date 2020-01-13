MLB Rumors: Cardinals Engaged in 'Preliminary' Trade Talks for Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals have engaged in "preliminary" trade talks with the Colorado Rockies for third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
St. Louis has emerged as a "viable suitor" for Arenado as the Cardinals are reportedly looking to add another star position player before Spring Training begins in February.
Arenado is entering the second season of his eight-year, $260 million extension with the Rockies. The five-time All-Star and seven-time National League Gold Glove Award winner has a full no-trade clause included in his contract.
As Spring Training draws near, here are the latest rumors around MLB.
- Lefthander Alex Wood has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Incentives can amount to $6 million. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- The Texas Rangers and third baseman Todd Frazier have agreed to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)
- The Cardinals may be more likely to sign outfielder Nicholas Castellanos than to re-sign Marcell Ozuna since Castellanos is not tied to draft-pick compensation. (Ken Rosenthal, MLB Network)