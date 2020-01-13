Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals have engaged in "preliminary" trade talks with the Colorado Rockies for third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

St. Louis has emerged as a "viable suitor" for Arenado as the Cardinals are reportedly looking to add another star position player before Spring Training begins in February.

Arenado is entering the second season of his eight-year, $260 million extension with the Rockies. The five-time All-Star and seven-time National League Gold Glove Award winner has a full no-trade clause included in his contract.

As Spring Training draws near, here are the latest rumors around MLB.