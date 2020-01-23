MLB Rumors: Royals Re-Sign Alex Gordon to One-Year Deal
Outfielder Alex Gordon has signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Wednesday. The contract is worth $4 million, according to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan.
The 2020 season will mark Gordon's 14th with the Royals, where he has spent his entire MLB career. The veteran became a free agent after the 2019 season when Kansas City declined Gordon's option.
The 35-year-old Gordon was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract by the Royals in January 2016. The three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner batted .266 last season with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs. He also won a World Series with the Royals in 2015.
Check out the latest news and rumors around MLB.
- The Blue Jays and Reds have shown interest in free agent Brock Holt. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive.com)
- The Cardinals have re-signed catcher Matt Wieters, the team announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $2 million, along with $1 million in incentives. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Yankees have signed pitcher Luis Avilan to a minor league contract, including a Spring Training invitation. (John Heyman, MLB Network)
- Veteran infielder Neil Walker and the Phillies have agreed on a minor league deal with a big-league camp invite. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- The Phillies and veteran lefthanded pitcher Francisco Liriano have agreed on a $1.5 million minor league deal with $1.25 million in incentives. (Robert Murray)