Outfielder Alex Gordon has signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Wednesday. The contract is worth $4 million, according to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan.

The 2020 season will mark Gordon's 14th with the Royals, where he has spent his entire MLB career. The veteran became a free agent after the 2019 season when Kansas City declined Gordon's option.

The 35-year-old Gordon was signed to a four-year, $72 million contract by the Royals in January 2016. The three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner batted .266 last season with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs. He also won a World Series with the Royals in 2015.

Check out the latest news and rumors around MLB.