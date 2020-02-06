The sole purpose of the Dodgers' blockbuster trade for outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price was to win their first World Series ring in more than three decades. Now, one night later, their chances of ending their 32-season drought have improved—at least according to the betting odds.

Prior to Tuesday's deal, the Dodgers held +600 odds to win the Fall Classic next season, the second-best in MLB, behind the Yankees (+350).

Los Angeles still has trails New York, but its odd have improved to +400, according to Bovada.

The Dodgers finished the 2019 season with a 106-56 record and won their seventh straight NL West title. The team's season ended when it lost in the NL Division Series in five games to the Washington Nationals, the eventual World Series champions.

Here are the updated 2020 Worlds Series odds for all 30 MLB teams, according to Bovada.