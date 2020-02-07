Tony Clark, the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, issued a strong statement on the holdup of this week's proposed trade that would send Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in a multi-team deal.

"The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels need to be resolved without further delay," Clark said in a statement. "The events of this last week have unfairly put several Players' lives in a state of limbo. The unethical leaking of medical information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often Players are treated as commodities by those running the game."

While the three-team trade involving the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins and the ensuing Dodgers-Angels trade was first reported Tuesday night, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported late Wednesday night that the deal was reportedly on hold after the Red Sox raised medical concerns about Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

Passan reported that Graterol's physical is unlikely to torpedo the trade, as the three teams "remain confident it will be completed." Instead, a different prospect could be sent to Boston, or the Red Sox could reduce the money they are paying Los Angeles to cover part of pitcher David Price's $96 million contract.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman, however, reported Thursday evening that the Red Sox were still trying to reconfigure the part of the deal involving Minnesota. He added that while there is still hope the deal gets done in some form, some involved are "now suggesting it's not a certainty."

The deal for Betts represents by far the biggest trade of the offseason, as the 2018 AL MVP was a constant topic of trade rumors. On Jan. 10, Betts reportedly avoided arbitration with the Red Sox by reached a record-setting, one-year, $27 million deal.

While Boston awaits the news of its mega-trade becoming official, the team is also awaiting the results of MLB's investigation into the organization's alleged sign-stealing operation in 2018. The results of the investigation are expected next week before the team opens Spring Training. The Red Sox are also reportedly waiting for Major League Baseball to conclude its investigation before hiring bench coach Ron Roenicke as its new manager.