The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to trade Joc Pederson after the team's deal with the Angels fell through, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Dodgers originally reportedly agreed to send Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels last week before the deal to send Mookie Betts to the Dodgers was put on hold. While a new deal was agreed to Sunday between the Dodgers and Red Sox, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the separate agreement with the Angels reportedly fell through.

According to MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal, the reason for the broken deal is not yet clear, with both sides playing a part. Meanwhile, Nightengale reports that the Angels appear to be the team that pulled out of the agreement.

With the teams' deal not finalized, the Dodgers reportedly still remain motivated to trade Pederson. On Sunday, the Dodgers gained Betts and pitcher David Price from the Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

Pederson averaged .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBI with the Dodgers in 2019. He has spent his six-year MLB career with Los Angeles.