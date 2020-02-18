LeBron on Astros Sign-Stealing: 'I Would Be F------ Irate' If Cheated Out of a Title

The Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal isn't going anywhere, and now LeBron James has weighed in.

James took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to voice his thoughts on an issue which some in MLB have compared to the Black Sox scandal.

"Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate!" James said. "I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your.....players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball() is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay"

Over the last few weeks countless MLB players, both current and former Astros as well as others from around the league, have continued discussing the controversy that dominated the sport's offseason.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has weighed in multiple times publicly, in one appearance calling the Astros' recent apology "not successful."

On Jan. 13, Manfred released a nine-page report detailing how Houston cheated during the 2017–18 regular seasons and postseasons. Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, but team owner Jim Crane subsequently fired them.

In the wake of the scandal, the Red Sox and Mets later parted ways with managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán after both men were named in MLB's report. Cora served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, while Beltrán was a member of the World Series-winning roster.