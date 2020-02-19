Josh Reddick Says Astros Are 'Going to Go Out There and Win and Shut Everybody Up'

Houston outfielder Josh Reddick has a response for those calling out the Astros following their sign-stealing scandal.

Criticism toward Houston's players has come from players across MLB, stating that the Astros should be stripped of their title. Reddick says Houston has to stay away from the noise.

“At some point, you have to move on and not give a s---,” Reddick said, according to The Washington Post's Sam Fortier. “We're going to go out there and win and shut everybody up.”

Reddick insists that the Astros have "too many good players" to not succeed this season. He expects fans to be surprised with how well they are going to perform.

“People are going to look back and say, ‘They’re not using anything, so they obviously suck without it,’" Reddick said. "But that’s not the case."

Players such as Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger have been vocal with their distaste in Houston and the punishment the team received, stating that the Astros stole the 2017 title from the Dodgers. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. says they have been vocal because the Dodgers will not have to face the Astros during the regular season.

“Those guys aren’t going to have to face us, which is maybe why they feel like they can speak like that,” McCullers continued. “But we’re moving on. That’s not what people may want to hear, but we stood here as men and we addressed [the scandal]. … We’re just looking forward to playing baseball again.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker added that he would not address other teams' remarks.

“I ain't commenting on everybody's comments," Baker said. "So, go ahead. You want to beat on us? Go ahead.”

If given the chance to face the Dodgers in the World Series, though, Houston would not turn down the task.

“If we get to the World Series, we'll play any team,” McCullers said.