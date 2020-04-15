The Angels' Mike Trout is not yet sold on MLB's reported plan to quarantine players in one location to return to play.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, one avenue the league has discussed is having all 30 teams play the rest of the season in empty ballparks in Phoenix, Ariz. Teams would be quarantined, tested frequently and would only travel between the hotel and stadium to limit the risks of contracting COVID-19.

"There’s a lot of red flags," Trout said in an interview with NBC Sports. "We want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it’s got to be realistic. It can’t be sitting in our hotel rooms, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that’s pretty crazy."

One of Trout's greatest concerns with the reported proposal is its impact on the players' families. Trout and his wife Jessica are expecting their first child in August.

"What am I going to do when she goes into labor?" Trout said. "Am I going to quarantine for two weeks after I come back? Cause obviously I can't miss the birth of our first child."

MLB stated it has discussed a plan to hold all games in one location, but a decision has not yet been reached. The league's season has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said professional sports can potentially return this summer without fans.