Major League Baseball will propose a shorter season in 2020, with players receiving their full prorated salaries, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB's plan will include a regular season consisting of roughly 50 games, per Passan. The 2020 season would return at some point in July before concluding at the end of October.

Monday's proposal follows the MLB Players Association's proposal on Sunday. The MLBPA targeted a 114-game season that would begin on June 30 and end on Oct. 31. Players would also be granted an opt-out clause if they felt unsafe playing during the COVID-19 crisis.

MLB's initial proposal included salary cuts of up to 50% for the league's top players. MLB's first plan proposed an 82-game season, which falls between the MLBPA's target of 114 games and the 50-game proposal released on Monday.

MLB suspended all operations indefinitely on March 11. No start date has been set to begin the 2020 season.