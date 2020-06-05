In a board meeting Thursday, the MLB Players Association's executive board remained committed to refusing any additional salary reductions proposed by the league, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The MLBPA's executive director Tony Clark released a statement on the union's position:

"Earlier this week, Major League Baseball communicated its intention to schedule a dramatically shortened 2020 season unless Players negotiate salary concessions. The concessions being sought are in addition to billions in Player salary reductions that have already been agreed upon.

"This threat came in response to an Association proposal aimed at charting a path forward. Among other things, Players proposed more games, two years of expanded playoffs, salary deferrals in the event of a 2020 playoff cancellation, and the exploration of additional jewel events and broadcast enhancements aimed at creatively bringing our Players to the fans while simultaneously increasing the value of our product. Rather than engage, the league replied it will shorten the season unless Players agree to further salary reductions...The league’s demand for additional concessions was resoundingly rejected."

On Wednesday, the league officially rejected the MLBPA's proposal for a 114-game season that would have begun on June 30 and ended on Oct. 31. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, MLB said it would not send a counter to the MLBPA's proposal. Instead, the league reportedly has begun to discuss plans with owners on playing a shorter season without fans.

MLB players and owners have been engaged in a labor dispute over compensation as both sides remain divided on a solution for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. In negotiations, owners have proposed a sliding pay cut with top players taking the biggest hits. Meanwhile, players want to be paid on a prorated basis based on the percentage of games played of the original 162-game season.