Trey Mancini is Cancer-Free, Ready for 2021 Spring Training

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini said on Tuesday he is ready for 2021 Spring Training after missing the entire 2020 season due to Stage III colon cancer

Mancini said on Tuesday his most recent blood work showed "no tumor DNA," per MLB.com's Joe Trezza.

The 28-year-old outfielder underwent surgery in March to remove a malignant tumor in his colon. He began chemotherapy in April, detailing his battle in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

"To have something like cancer suddenly just completely dominating every other thought that was going through my head was … something I never thought I’d ever experience," Mancini wrote. "I’ve just had to quickly accept this as my new reality. And I have a new challenge ahead of me now: Rather than facing Gerrit Cole on Opening Day, I’m going to have to go through chemo."

Baltimore could receive a major lineup boost if Mancini is able to play in 2021. Mancini smashed 35 homers in 2019, posting an OPS of .899 in 602 at-bats.

Mancini is under contract with Baltimore through 2022. He will earn $4.8 million in 2021. 

