Thom Brennaman Hired as Roberto Clemente League Broadcaster After Reds Resignation

Former Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman has been hired by the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico for the 2020-21 season, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Brennaman served as an MLB broadcaster for more than two decades. He worked in Cincinnati since 2007. He resigned from his role with the Reds in September after he used an anti-LGBTQ slur on air. Brennaman was removed from the Reds' broadcast shortly after uttering the slur and he was subsequently suspended indefinitely before his resignation.

“My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds,” Brennaman said upon his resignation in September. “I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me.“

“I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. It is my hope and intention to return. And if I'm given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person.“

The Roberto Clemente League was founded in 1938. The league currently sports five teams. Games are slated to be broadcast via the streaming platform PrestoSports in 2020-21.

