Report: Indians Prepared to 'Aggressively' Listen to Offers for Lindor

The Cleveland Indians are "by all accounts" ready to aggressively listen to trade offers for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Lindor, 27, is slated to become a free agent after the 2021 season. The two-time Gold Glove winner is set to earn $19.5 million in the upcoming year.

The Indians' plans to unload Lindor have been widely reported as the organization attempts to "recoup their value" before he hits free agency. Lindor was drafted by Cleveland with the eighth overall pick in the 2011 MLB draft.

In November, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the New York Mets, Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals were the "strongest candidates" to acquire Lindor from the Indians.

It is likely that Lindor will sign a long-term extension with whichever team he ends up with. Last year, Mookie Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million deal with the Dodgers and could serve as a model for a possible Lindor deal. According to Olney, baseball officials and agents "loosely" estimate Lindor will get less than Betts' contract, but "far more" than what other free agents get this offseason.

Much of the movement this offseason has been slowed by the Mets' front office searches after their recent ownership change. It is unclear how involved the Indians have been in talks with other teams, per Olney.

During the 2020 season, Lindor recorded 61 hits and eight home runs on .258 batting over 60 games played.

