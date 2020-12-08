Free agent outfielder Adam Eaton has agreed to re-join the White Sox on a one-year, $7 million deal, according to NBC Chicago's Chuck Garfien. The team has an option for a second year worth $8.5 million.

Eaton, 32, is expected to be the White Sox' everyday right fielder pending a physical, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Eaton last played for Chicago from 2014 to 2016. In that time, he played in 433 games and led the league in triples twice. The White Sox traded Eaton to the Washington Nationals before the 2017 season for right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning.

A 2019 World Series championship title highlights Eaton's accomplishments during his four years with the Nationals. In 2020, Eaton recorded 36 hits and four home runs to go along with a .226 batting average in 41 games played.

The move to sign Eaton comes after the White Sox acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a trade with the Rangers on Monday.

Chicago finished the shortened 2020 season with a 35-25 record and tied for second place with the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central. Chicago's season ended as the Oakland Athletics advanced from their Wild Card round series.

Manager Rick Renteria was fired following the team's postseason exit. The organization then hired Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, who started his managerial career with the White Sox from 1979-86.

