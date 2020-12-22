MLB Rumors: Phillies Name Sam Fuld as New GM

SI.com
MLB Rumors: Phillies Name Former Outfielder Sam Fuld as New General Manager

Author:
Publish date:

The Phillies are naming former Major League outfielder Sam Fuld as the team's new general manager, according to NBC Sports' Jim Salisbury

Fuld, 39, has been a member of the Phillies' front office since 2017 and will be the top assistant under new president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, The Athletic's Matt Gelb reports. Dombrowski will make all baseball decisions. 

In his promotion, Fuld helps to fill a void left by former general manager Matt Klentak, who stepped down in October after five seasons in his role. Dombrowski was hired as president of baseball operations on Dec. 10.

Fuld was drafted by the Cubs in 2004 and made his MLB debut in 2007. He played with four different teams over eight seasons and made his last MLB appearance during the 2015 season with the Oakland Athletics. 

Over his career, Fuld recorded a .227 batting average with 308 hits in 598 games played.

The Phillies finished last season with a 28-32 record and a third-place finish in the NL East. The club has not made the playoffs or posted a winning season since 2011.

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB:

  • Pitcher Noah Syndergaard will avoid arbitration after agreeing to a one-year, $9.7 million deal with the Mets. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)
  • The White Sox are expected to sign top international prospect Yoelqui Cespedes, Yoenis' half-brother, for a $2 million bonus. (Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com)
  • The Mets are "looking into" signing Japanese ace Tomoyuki Sugano this offseason. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

