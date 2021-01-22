MLB Rumors: Zimmerman Returning to Nats on $1M Deal

Longtime Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is expected to return to Washington on a one-year, $1 million deal, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Zimmerman, 36, became a free agent after opting out of the 2020 season, citing health concerns with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first baseman was signed to a one-year, $2 million with Washington if he had not opted out.

The 2021 MLB season will be Zimmerman's 16th with the Nationals after being drafted by the franchise with the No. 4 overall pick in 2005. Zimmerman last played in the 2019 season and recorded 44 hits, six home runs and 27 RBI on a .257 batting average over 52 games.

Zimmerman won the World Series as a member of the Nationals in 2019, during which time he recorded the first World Series home run in Nationals franchise history. The first baseman has also been named a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner.

The Nationals acquired first baseman Josh Bell this offseason, adding uncertainty to Zimmerman's role on the upcoming roster.

Over his career, Zimmerman has recorded 1,784 hits, 270 home runs and 1,015 RBI's on .279 batting average.

