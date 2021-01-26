SI.com
SI Insider: The Character Clause of Baseball Hall of Fame Voting Is Nothing New
No One Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame for First Time Since 2013

For the first time since 2013, no players were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. 

This rare occurrence has only happened nine times in 77 years of balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Players have to receive at least 75% of the vote to be elected into Cooperstown.

Longtime starting pitcher Curt Schilling fell 16 votes short, yielding 71.1% of the vote. He was 20 votes shy in the 2020 election when Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker were elected. 

The Class of 2020, whose induction ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19, will be celebrated this summer in Cooperstown on July 25, 2021.

Other candidates who received more than 50% of the vote include left fielder Barry Bonds (61.8%), pitcher Roger Clemens (61.6%) and third baseman Scott Rolen (52.9%), who received a hefty 17.6% bump from last year's vote.

Next year represents the 10th and final year on the ballot for Bonds, Clemens and Schilling. After the voting results were announced, Schilling requested in a letter on Facebook to be removed from the Hall of Fame ballot next year.

