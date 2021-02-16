Cubs President Denies Kris Bryant Trade Rumors

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs president Jed Hoyer said Chicago is not involved in trade talks regarding Kris Bryant ahead of the 2021 season.

Bryant is slated to enter free agency after 2021. The Mets emerged as a potential suitor for Bryant in January, though any potential discussions didn't lead to a deal. With Opening Day now less than two months away, it appears as though Bryant will begin the season manning the hot corner in Chicago.

Bryant is a three-time All-Star and the 2016 National League MVP. However, the 29-year-old struggled mightily in 2020. He posted a career-worst .644 OPS in 34 games and hit just four home runs while striking out 40 times. He would need a stronger performance in 2021 to earn a sizable contract in free agency.

The Cubs have reached the playoffs in five of the last six years but have not won a playoff series since 2017.

Chicago traded Yu Darvish to San Diego during the offseason in an effort to shed payroll for 2021.