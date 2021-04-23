SI.com
MLB
Padres Place Dinelson Lamet on 10-Day Injured List

One day after leaving his first start of the season with right forearm tightness, Dinelson Lamet was placed back on the 10-day injured list.

Lamet missed the start of the season while dealing with a strained UCL, which kept him out of action during the Padres' postseason run in 2020. He lasted two innings and 29 pitches against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

In 12 starts last season, Lamet went 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA, striking out 93 batters in 69 innings. He gave up one earned run or fewer in nine of his 12 starts and never allowed more than three, finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

Relief pitcher Keone Kela was also placed on the IL with shoulder tightness.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Lamet feels "very, very good" today and will try to throw tomorrow, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. Tingler said the plan is for Lamet to start once his 10 days are up, if all things go well between now and then.

Lamet previously suffered a torn UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss the entire 2018 season.

