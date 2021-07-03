Report: Mets Eyeing Donaldson as Trade Deadline Looms

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Report: Mets Eyeing Josh Donaldson as Trade Deadline Looms

Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson has had himself an eventful week after beefing with White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito over the use foreign substances, and then homering the following game. Now, it appears as if the former MVP will be at the center of trade rumors as the July 30 deadline approaches.

The Mets are reportedly looking to upgrade at third base, and have identified Donaldson as a potential acquisition, according to SNY's Andy Martino. The team is also interested in Kris Bryant, should the Cubs decide to become sellers over the next few weeks.

New York's primary third baseman this season has been Jonathan Villar, who's spent most of his career as a middle infielder. Villar has hit .246/.333/.410 this year, with six home runs and eight stolen bases.

Donaldson, 35, is batting .250/.345/.486 through 63 games this season, with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs. His bat has heated up over the past month, as Donaldson has hit .268/.357/.620 with eight homers since June 1.

Per Martino, the Mets are prioritizing staying under the $210 million luxury tax threshold, and prefer to hold onto their top minor league prospects. New York is currently less than $10 million under the tax, while Donaldson is in the second year of a four-year, $92 million contract. Bryant, on the other hand, is making $19.5 million in 2021 and will be a free agent after the season.

