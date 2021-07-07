Rays Use Five Pitchers in Seven-Inning No-Hitter

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Rays Throw Unofficial Five-Pitcher, Seven-Inning No-Hitter vs. Cleveland

Author:
Publish date:

If 2021 is the year of the no-hitter, then Wednesday provided us with the most 2021 no-hitter of all.

Five Rays pitchers combined to throw seven no-hit innings in Tampa Bay's 4-0 win over Cleveland, in what was the second leg of a doubleheader. It's the second seven-inning no-hitter this season, and will not be designated as official.

Arizona's Madison Bumgarner pulled off the same feat in April, going seven innings against the Braves in a 5-0 win.

The Rays set up the second leg of the doubleheader as a bullpen game, with right-hander Collin McHugh getting the ball to start. He retired all six batters he faced, with three strikeouts.

McHugh gave way to Josh Fleming, who went 2.2 frames with a walk and two strikeouts. Diego Castillo, Matt Wisler and Pete Fairbanks took care of the final seven outs.

The Rays won Wednesday's first game, 8-1, and did not allow a hit over that game's final two innings. If we were to start the count beginning with the sixth inning in game one, then Tampa Bay pitchers have an active streak of nine hitless innings.

There have been seven official no-hitters so far this season, most recently on June 24, when the Cubs used four pitchers to no-hit the Dodgers.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

shohei ohtani (4)
MLB

Ohtani Sets Record for Most HRs by Japanese-Born Player

Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season on Wednesday, breaking the previous mark held by former World Series MVP Hideki Matsui.

Harry Kane scores for England vs. Denmark
Soccer

England a Step Away From 'Home' After Decisive Drama Goes Its Way

The pivotal moment was a controversial one, but the scales of a one-sided semifinal had tipped heavily in England's favor throughout, and it'll face Italy in the final.

rays no-hitter
MLB

Rays Use Five Pitchers in Seven-Inning No-Hitter

Tampa Bay completed the second unofficial no-hitter this season by blanking Cleveland in the second leg of a doubleheader.

ESPN microphone.
Play
Media

NABJ Wants Meeting with Disney to Discuss 'Toxic ESPN Culture'

The National Association of Black Journalists has requested a meeting with Disney leaders after Rachel Nichols recording reveals racial bias in workplace.

Mar 11, 2019; Uncasville, CT, USA; The UCF Knights mascot performs during a timeout in the second half during in the women's American Conference Tournament against the UConn Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena. UConn defeated UCF 66-45.
Play
College Basketball

UCF Women's Basketball Becomes First Team Sponsored in NIL Era

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving made college sports history as the first company to sponsor an entire team.

ben-johnson-flight
Olympics

From Seoul to New York With Ben Johnson

When the Canadian sprinter was stripped of his gold medal in 1988, photographer John Iacono hopped on his plane.

federer-loses-wimbledon-quarters
Play
Tennis

Will Roger Federer's Wimbledon Exit Be the Last of His Career?

After Roger Federer fell in straight sets in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz, what's next for his career?

ufc__mma
Play
MMA

Report: Nevada Athletic Commission Won't Punish Fighters for Marijuana Use

Nevada joins the Florida State Boxing Commission in not punishing its fighters using marijuana.