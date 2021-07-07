Rays Use Five Pitchers in Seven-Inning No-Hitter

If 2021 is the year of the no-hitter, then Wednesday provided us with the most 2021 no-hitter of all.

Five Rays pitchers combined to throw seven no-hit innings in Tampa Bay's 4-0 win over Cleveland, in what was the second leg of a doubleheader. It's the second seven-inning no-hitter this season, and will not be designated as official.

Arizona's Madison Bumgarner pulled off the same feat in April, going seven innings against the Braves in a 5-0 win.

The Rays set up the second leg of the doubleheader as a bullpen game, with right-hander Collin McHugh getting the ball to start. He retired all six batters he faced, with three strikeouts.

McHugh gave way to Josh Fleming, who went 2.2 frames with a walk and two strikeouts. Diego Castillo, Matt Wisler and Pete Fairbanks took care of the final seven outs.

The Rays won Wednesday's first game, 8-1, and did not allow a hit over that game's final two innings. If we were to start the count beginning with the sixth inning in game one, then Tampa Bay pitchers have an active streak of nine hitless innings.

There have been seven official no-hitters so far this season, most recently on June 24, when the Cubs used four pitchers to no-hit the Dodgers.

