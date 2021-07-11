Marlins' López Strikes Out Record First Nine Batters

Sports Illustrated home
Pablo López Strikes Out First Nine Batters, Sets Modern-Era Record

Author:
Publish date:

Marlins pitcher Pablo López struck out the first nine batters in Sunday's 7–4 win against the Braves—the first player to do so in the modern era. 

The only other pitcher to accomplish this feat is Mickey Welch in 1884. 

The 25-year old struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies in the first inning. Then, he retired Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson in the second frame. Finally, Guillermo Heredia, Kevan Smith and Ian Anderson struck out in the third inning for the record. 

Although it was the best start for a pitcher in the last 137 years, López came back down to earth the rest of the game. He finished the game with six innings pitched and allowed five hits and three runs after his historic streak. 

The right-hander's third-inning strikeout of Anderson was his last of the game, but the Marlins were able to come away with the win, 7-4, to improve to 39–50.

