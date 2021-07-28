MLB Rumors: NL West Contenders Interested in Max Scherzer

Friday's trade deadline is fast approaching, and we could see a flurry of moves in the coming days as the playoff push intensifies.

The Rays and Padres have already made notable moves ahead of the trade deadline. Tampa acquired designated hitter Nelson Cruz in a deal with the Twins on July 22, and San Diego traded for All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier three days later. Both clubs could remain active on the trade market as Friday afternoon approaches.

All-Stars Joey Gallo and Trevor Story could also be on the move before 4 p.m. ET on Friday, though one pitcher, in particular, is the most coveted asset available. Nationals starter Max Scherzer is drawing interest from opponents across the league, with the Giants, Dodgers and Padres among the potential suitors, per the MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Scherzer's impending move could very well shape the NL West race before we get to October. A bidding war may be on the horizon in the coming days.

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors below:

• The Giants and Cubs have engaged in trade discussions regarding Kris Bryant. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Max Scherzer will not approve a trade to the Yankees. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Yankees, Giants and Astros are among the teams interested in Marlins outfielder Starling Marte. (Craig Mish, Sportsgrid)

• The Mariners acquired starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in a trade with the Pirates. (Team announcement)

• The Brewers are among the teams interested in Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Braves are looking to upgrade their roster despite sitting below .500 as the trade deadline approaches. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Blue Jays and Phillies are interested in Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez. (Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

More MLB Coverage:

• Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal

• What Should the Yankees Do as the Trade Deadline Looms?

• MLB Power Rankings: Where Teams Stand as Deadline Nears