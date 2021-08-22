Miguel Cabrera Hits 500th Home Run

August 22, 2021
Miguel Cabrera Becomes 28th Player to Join 500-Home Run Club

Miguel Cabrera made history as the first Detroit Tiger to reach 500 home runs with his milestone hit against the Blue Jays on Sunday, becoming the 28th member of one of baseball's most esteemed clubs. 

With the Tigers trailing Toronto 1-0 in the top of the sixth, Cabrera launched a 1-1 pitch from Steven Matz over the wall in right-centerfield. The Detroit dugout erupted in celebration, giving Cabrera a standing ovation with his 362nd home run for the franchise, before the slugger walked out for a curtain call. 

Cabrera is the first Venezuelan international to hit 500 home runs and the first player to reach the milestone since David Ortiz in 2015. The 38-year-old is second among active players in home runs behind Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols's 677. Cabrera has hit six home runs since the All-Star break after hitting seven in the first half of the season. 

Next up for the two-time AL home run champion is the 3,000-hit landmark as he seeks to become the first player to reach 500 homers and 3,000 hits in the same season. Cabrera currently has 2,955 hits and could become only the seventh player to achieve both milestones.

Cabrera is signed through the 2023 season following an eight-year, $240 million contract he signed in 2016. 

The 11-time All-Star joined the Tigers after the 2007 season following five seasons with the Marlins, which included a World Series title in 2003 at the age of 20. Cabrera has since gone on to win two straight AL MVP awards (2012, 2013), four league batting titles and the AL Triple Crown in 2012. 

