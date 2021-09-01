Report: Nats First to Fire Employees for Vaccine Refusal

September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Report: Nationals Are First Known MLB Team to Fire Employees for Refusing COVID Vaccine

Author:

The Nationals parted ways with multiple employees on Wednesday over their refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19, according to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli. Eight scouts in total were let go but two of them were informed they would not be with the Nationals next season for their refusal to get vaccinated, while the other six firings were mainly performance-based. The Nationals are the first known MLB team to part ways with employees due to vaccinated status.

The Nationals are also expected to part ways with Bob Boone, who has been with the team's front office since 2005, for his refusal to get vaccinated. Boone is a former catcher and manager who was named an All-Star four times and won seven Golden Gloves over his 18-year playing career. He's also the father of former players Bret and Aaron Boone, the latter of which currently manages the New York Yankees. 

The news comes after the Nationals, along with the Astros, informed non-playing full-time employees that they would be required to get vaccinated. The Orioles also informed all full-time and part-time year-round employees that they will need to be full vaccinated by Oct. 31, according to an email obtained by The Athletic. 

SI Recommends

"As a company, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep one another safe and felt that mandating vaccines is the absolute right thing to do for our employees and our community," the Nationals said in a statement to ESPN on Friday. 

The Nationals also put minor league pitching coordinator Brad Holman on unpaid administrative leave for not getting vaccinated, per The Washington Post. He has until Sept. 15 to get vaccinated or he'll be fired. 

These mandates don't apply to players because MLB and the players union didn't agree to a vaccination requirement. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The Nationals logo.
MLB

Report: Nats First to Fire Employees for Vaccine Refusal

The Nationals reportedly fired two scouts over a refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first known team to do so.

nfl-mailbag-aaron-rodgers-2022-teams
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Where Will Aaron Rodgers Play in 2022?

Answering your questions on QB-needy teams next season, Urban Meyer, the NFC West, the Bucs’ statistical leaders, Zach Ertz, Justin Fields and more.

jessica-long-haven-shepherd-promo
Play
Olympics

Haven Shepherd, Jessica Long Take Unique Friendship to Paralympics

Shepherd, who is making her Paralympic debut, has been friends with Long since she was a young girl, bonded by their similar stories.

NBA SEASON 2
NBA

Report: Unvaxxed Players in Some Cities Won't Be Allowed to Play in Home Games

Unvaccinated Knicks, Nets and Warriors players cannot enter home arenas or participate in team activities unless there is an approved medical or religious exemption.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sets the men's record for all-time international goals
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets All-Time Men's International Goal Record

Ronaldo had pulled even with Iran's Ali Daei but now has sole possession following his 110th goal for Portugal.

Mets hat sitting on top of glove
MLB

Report: Mets' Acting GM Zack Scott Facing DWI Charges

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was reportedly arrested this week after being found sleeping in his car. He underwent a field sobriety test, and failed.

Jon Moxley puts his opponent in a headlock
Play
Wrestling

Moxley Promises ‘Egregious, Felonious Assault’ vs. Kojima

Jon Moxley is ready for a hard-hitting showdown with one of Japan’s best.

Scott Servais (left) talks with Jerry Dipoto (right).
MLB

Mariners Promote Dipoto to President, Extend Servais

The Mariners have the longest postseason drought of any team in the four major North American sports leagues. They last made the postseason in 2001.